City carjacking suspect arrested after rollover crash in Spotsy. On July 19, 2022 at approximately 11:09PM, Deputies were notified by the Fredericksburg Police Department of a carjacking that just occurred at the Wawa located in Central Park near Plank Road. Deputies responded to the area to attempt to locate the suspect and vehicle. While responding officers were in route, our 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 6000 block of Plank Road.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO