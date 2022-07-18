ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas and Colorado Authorities Make Major Meth Bust

dallasexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement in Texas and Colorado worked together with federal agents to apprehend an individual smuggling meth between the two states. In May 2022, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office’s Special...

dallasexpress.com

dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested After Roommate’s Dog Dies

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals after she allegedly allowed her roommate’s dog to die from dehydration, heat, and starvation. Jacie Renee Martino was arrested on July 13 by College Station police. A neighbor had earlier contacted law enforcement and stated that the dog was lying dead in the backyard.
TEXAS STATE
KKTV

Colorado man sentenced after teen dies from fentanyl overdose

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than six decades behind bars for several disturbing crimes carried out during an apparent house party. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence for 27-year-old Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab. Following a six-day trial back in May, Che-Quiab was sentenced to 64 years to life in prison on Thursday.
AURORA, CO
Dallas, TX
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
FOX31 Denver

Opioid stronger than fentanyl found in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado. The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KTAR.com

Mexican man indicted for smuggling 163 pounds of meth into Arizona

PHOENIX — A Mexican man has been indicted after being accused of smuggling 163 pounds of meth across the border into Arizona, authorities said Wednesday. Jose Luis Vazquez-Gonzalez, 39, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
rrobserver.com

Analysts: Crime in New Mexico jumped as arrests fell

SANTA FE – The certainty of justice in New Mexico slipped over a recent seven-year period as arrests fell and violent crime increased, analysts for the state Legislature warned Wednesday. The number of violent crimes, for example, climbed about 32% from 2014 to 2020, while arrests for such crimes...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
dallasexpress.com

Recent Texas Carjacking Attempts Reflect Rising Nationwide Trend

Two carjacking attempts in the San Antonio metro area in four days may reflect a rising trend in the crime nationwide. At a gas station on North Calaveras near West Ashby Place, an assumed carjacker allegedly shot the driver of the car he unsuccessfully attempted to steal. With bullet wounds in his left side, the victim called police and reported that he had been shot by people trying to take his car. San Antonio police are still investigating the nature of the incident.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best County To Live In Colorado

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to think about the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Colorado using rankings from...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

VIDEO: Police Searching For Colorado Robbers Dressed in Wigs

Update: Police have apprehended the male suspect, but are still searching for his female partner. A couple in Colorado was chased by a pair of robbers and the whole ordeal was caught on camera. According to a report from the Wheat Ridge Police Department, authorities are hoping that the public...
CBS Denver

Got expired plates? Be warned

Drive just about anywhere and you'll see one – expired license plates…and not just a couple months past due. "We see plates expired from years and years ago," said Trooper Brenton Kriel with Colorado State Patrol. Now, law enforcement agencies are pumping the brakes on the so-called "grace period" for those overdue tags. Police in Parker and Lone Tree along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and CSP joined forces on Wednesday for expired plates enforcement. "It's like a public education day -- contacting drivers, letting them know we're out here enforcing traffic laws," said Kriel. CBS Colorado rode along...
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
FOX31 Denver

Denver Police fired 31 shots in Globeville killing

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department shared its account after police officers shot and killed a man in Globeville. The shooting is one of three calls in the past week where officers shot at people involved. Police addressed all three during a news conference Wednesday, including the July 13 shooting near 49th Avenue and Washington Street.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 arrested after deputies seize fentanyl & meth near Colorado-Utah state line

Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.
MESA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Teen dies after being found with serious injuries in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy died after he was found with serious injuries early Thursday morning, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said. At about 1:15 a.m. on July 21 officers with GPD were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue to assist with a medical call.
GREELEY, CO

