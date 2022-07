Are you planning to spend a vacation at Delray beach? Well, you've made an excellent choice. This small city is perfect for a short vacation trip and has many cool spots worth exploring. Did you know? Delray Beach was once called the 'Most Fun Small Town in the USA.' The soothing weather, beautiful beach, lively main streets, exotic art scenes, welcoming culture, and nightlife scenes are some of the many reasons that make this city a great spot for vacations.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO