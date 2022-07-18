Your Charter Questions Answered

CIRCLEVILLE — Over the last few weeks the Circleville Herald has received several requests for information and questions about the City of Circleville’s proposed charter, especially in the wake of the full document being made available and presented to homes.

The Herald planned to ask those questions during the planned public information meeting last week but that meeting was canceled after the advice of Law Director Gary Kenworthy.

The Herald then reached out to Tom Kopec, the president of the now disbanded Charter Commission, to find some answers on those questions.

The questions included things like why certain things were decided in the charter, people seeking specific clarifications on various sections, and the transfer of power, among others.

A charter is a unique set of laws that forms the legal foundation of its local system of government, similarly to a constitution. Cities that do not have a charter, like Circleville, operate solely on general law as outlined in the Ohio Revised Code. Voters approved a committee to draft a charter more than a year ago, which was completed back in April. Each address with a registered voter should have received a copy of the charter earlier this month.

Kopec answered the Herald’s questions, as seen below.

In addition, Kopec provided a response to one question from Gene Hollins, the charter commission’s legal council and Law Director for the City of Obetz. That question is designated as such.

One question the Herald has received was “Why did the city move the polling location? Was it to get fewer votes or to limit voter turnout?” This question can be answered independently of the city and the charter commission with previous reporting.

Firstly, the city nor the charter commission have control over where polling locations are located and when they’re changed. Those decisions are made by the Pickaway County Board of Elections.

All Circleville voters are now voting at Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center (also known as the fairgrounds) located at 415 Lancaster Pike in Circleville instead of their previous locations around the city.

The second half of that question, why it was moved, was answered by Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director John Howley for a story that appeared in the June 16 edition of the Herald.

“Our Board members saw bringing the four city locations together under one roof as a way to make better use of taxpayer dollars,” Howley told the Herald. “In consolidating locations, not as much time and material is needed. We want to do what we can to be better stewards of the taxpayers’ money.”

The remaining questions and answers are listed below, in full edited only for style.

Question 1: Section 9.03 of the charter talks about the city being able to tax citizens without a vote, why was this included?

Answer: (Kopec replied this answer comes from Gene Hollins, Legal Counsel to Circleville Charter Commission & Law Director for City of Obetz,)

“The Ohio Constitution (Art. XII, Sec. 11) states that all general obligation bonds and notes be supported by a pledge to levy a property tax if needed to make debt payments. A charter may increase the amount of millage available to a municipality to satisfy this requirement. Without ‘charter millage’ a city is limited to its allocated portion of the 10-mill overall limitation.

This does not mean that the tax is actually levied. It is more like an insurance policy or putting your house up as collateral for a mortgage. The intention is to pay off the bonds from other sources of income, not to have the house foreclosed upon the pay the note.

Charter millage will allow the City to finance, for instance, larger road maintenance or capital improvement projects with low-interest general obligation bonds, and pay the debt off over a number of years.”

Question 2: Why is there no mention of police or fire in the charter?

Answer: “There is no change proposed for the police or fire departments. The good people that work in these departments will be needed if the charter is approved.”

Question 3: What happens to positions currently in place that aren’t mentioned in the charter?

Answer: “There is no change for positions that are not mentioned in the proposed Charter. These positions will be needed if the charter is approved.”

Question 4: The charter outlines the duties of the mayor; however, he appoints some boards but those boards require approval for city council. Why not just give city council approval/authorization over all boards directly since they have final say anyway?

Answer: “Research said that citizens wanted to vote for a mayor. The Commission looked for ways for mayor to contribute to city. Appointments for the Personnel Board of Appeals allows for some independence from the city administration.”

Question 5. The charter booklet was sent out using city funds and contained information not approved by council, does this meet the legal requirement set forth by the Ohio Revised Code?

Answer: “The Circleville City Council approved placing the Charter (Preamble and All Articles) on the ballot by Ordinance and the Charter Commission developed the informational letter to voters, summary of changes and table of contents. This is the same process used for the proposed 2015 Charter. The legal requirement in the ORC needs to answered by the Circleville Law Director.”

Question 6: Why is the director of planning the only position with requirements? Why were requirements included for the other positions?

Answer: “The Director of Planning is a new position listed, but the city is not required to employ with approval of the charter. Commission defined some requirements to give city direction for this position. The other positions in the city already have job descriptions and requirements and Commission is not proposing any changes.”

Question 7: The charter does not state who may remove the director of planning. Who does that, if anyone?

Answer: “As the position will not exist with the approval of the proposed charter, the city would have to determine. Successful cities with this director have it reporting to the city manager.”

Question 8: The charter outlines a specific date, no later than January 2028, for which to hold a charter review commission. Can this be done sooner if there’s an issue that arises?

Answer: “The city needs a period of time to live with the proposed charter. This timing has been successful in cities studied. If a specific issue arises, City Council would need to address. Under the Ohio Constitution, charter amendments may be placed on the ballot at any time by a two-thirds vote of Council, and upon petitions signed by 10% of the electors of the City.”

Question 9: The charter states “Every employee of the City on January 1, 2023, shall continue in such employment subject in all respects to the provisions of this Charter and all ordinances, resolutions, rules or regulations enacted or promulgated under this Charter.” Does this mean everyone who is currently employed will keep their jobs unless it’s eliminated in the charter?

Answer: “The proposed charter eliminates two positions – President of City Council and combination of the Auditor and Treasurer into one position. No other changes are proposed by the charter.”

Question 10: What happens to the mayor during the period that the city manager is hired?

Answer: “The time where city manager and mayor are employed is to provide time for a smooth transition of city operation.”

Question 11: During that time period who is the chief administrator of the city?

Answer: “The mayor will continue as Chief Administrator to December 31, 2023.”

Question 12: Who paid for the yard signs that went up supporting the charter & is the campaign financing posted online?

Answer: “Private donations paid for the yard signs. No city tax dollars were used.”

Question 13: If passed, can the city eliminate the charter down the road if they wish to go back to the Ohio Revised Code statues?

Answer: “Yes. Council or the electorate may use the Charter amendment process described above to place a repeal on the ballot for consideration by the voters.”

Question 14: Where does the funding come from to pay for the new positions created in the charter?

Answer: “Commission research showed that city managers bring in new non tax revenues, which in time pays for salary.”

Question 15: How can people submit their questions to be answered if they have additional questions beyond what we’ve asked?

Answer: “They can send email to VoteYesCircleville@gmail.com and additional answers to questions can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Citizens-For-Circleville-Ohio-Charter-110544285061184”