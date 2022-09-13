Dell's latest update to its 27-inch all-in-one desktop delivers 12th Generation Intel Core processing and a 1080p webcam inside a modern enclosure. You'll need to carve out some space for the Inspiron 27 All-in-One (starts at $879.99; $1,249.99 as tested), however, and not just because of the expansive display. The system has triangular legs at each end, so it can be a challenge to keep both ends on your desk. And while the screen is spacious, its full HD resolution is merely adequate for its size—we'd like to see a 3K or 4K panel for a sharper picture. We'd also argue for 16GB of standard memory in any system that costs more than $1,000 (the Dell comes with 12GB). Still, the Inspiron 27 offers a handsome design and nearly the same level of fit and finish as Apple's discontinued 27-inch iMac for hundreds less than you would have paid for that all-in-one.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO