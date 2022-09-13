Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CNET
1-Day Best Buy Sale Knocks up to $400 Off Latest MacBook Models
Apple's MacBooks are some of the very best laptops you'll find on the market right now, and have claimed multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for the year. The one major drawback of these sleek Apple laptops is that they're expensive, and Apple rarely offers discounts on its own products. But today only, Best Buy is offering a rare chance to pick one up at a discount. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, you can save up to $400 on select MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, including some of the latest models equipped with Apple's brand-new M2 processor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
Apple Stock: Headed to $220?
Two analysts reiterated buy ratings for Apple stock on Monday. One analyst's 12-month price target for the tech stock represents more than 30% upside. Shipment timeframes are slipping for Apple's newest iPhones, suggesting the devices are seeing strong demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Should you pay $3,000 for a gaming laptop? This one's worth it
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model delivers excellent gaming performance within a design you'll actually want to take everywhere.
PC Magazine
Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One (7710) Review
Dell's latest update to its 27-inch all-in-one desktop delivers 12th Generation Intel Core processing and a 1080p webcam inside a modern enclosure. You'll need to carve out some space for the Inspiron 27 All-in-One (starts at $879.99; $1,249.99 as tested), however, and not just because of the expansive display. The system has triangular legs at each end, so it can be a challenge to keep both ends on your desk. And while the screen is spacious, its full HD resolution is merely adequate for its size—we'd like to see a 3K or 4K panel for a sharper picture. We'd also argue for 16GB of standard memory in any system that costs more than $1,000 (the Dell comes with 12GB). Still, the Inspiron 27 offers a handsome design and nearly the same level of fit and finish as Apple's discontinued 27-inch iMac for hundreds less than you would have paid for that all-in-one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
ZDNet
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max review: Just different enough
Making screen holes fun since 2022. The home security hogging all the awards. In this article: apple, gear, iOS 16, iPhone 14 Pro Max, smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro, review, iphone. For years, Apple has been the lone holdout in a sea of all-screen phones with punch-hole cutouts that house selfie...
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
The Verge
Asus announces detachable, Snapdragon-powered ExpertBook business laptop
Asus has announced the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, a Snapdragon-powered addition to its premium ExpertBook business line that has a detachable keyboard. The device is available now with a starting price of $599. The ExpertBook marks a number of hilariously specific milestones for Asus, including “the first ExpertBook laptop with a...
CNET
These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
Digital Trends
Apple October event 2022 expectations: New Macs, iPads, and more
Apple just had its blow-out iPhone event in September, where it launched the new iPhone 14 lineup, the second-gen AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch Ultra, and more. But Apple is far from done for the year. One last product launch is rumored for 2022, and we’ll see the emphasis shift to more powerful devices such as Macs and iPads. Here’s everything we’re expecting from this rumored event so far.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $80, Get the Apple Magic Mouse for $59.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Apple Magic Mouse is perfect for those who have an iPad, MacBook, iMac, etc., and you can get one for $59.99 shipped, today only, originally $79. If you’re worried about the charging port on the bottom, a single charge is good for 1-month or more of continuous use, so you won’t need to worry about forgetting a charging cable. Product page.
Digital Trends
2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens
There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0