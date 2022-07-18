Predators Sign John Leonard to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic on a three-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $766,700. The structure of the contract is a two-way deal in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and a one-way deal in 2024-25. Kovacevic, 25, made his NHL debut with the Jets in 2021-22 and played four games for the club. He also played 62 games for the Manitoba Moose last season and led Moose defencemen in goals (11) while adding 19 assists for 30 points along with 45 penalty minutes. Kovacevic won his second consecutive Best Defenceman Award for Manitoba in 2021-22 after setting new single-season highs for games played, points, goals, and assists. Winnipeg's third round pick (74th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, he made his professional debut with Manitoba in 2018-19 and has played 137 games for the Moose and posted 58 points (18G, 40A) and 103 PIMs.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO