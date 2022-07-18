ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators Sign John Leonard to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward Was Acquired from San Jose During Second Day of 2022 NHL Draft. Nashville, Tenn. (July 15, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward John Leonard to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level....

NHL

