Brown County, OH

Wade’s ‘Best of Brown County’ Experience Part 1

 2 days ago
The John Rankin House in Ripley was the winner of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Brown County Historic Site Award. Photo by Sharon Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of this year’s “Best of Brown County” awards. The Best of Brown County was created to celebrate all that Brown County has to offer, from food destinations to local historic sites. Over the next several weeks, Wade Linville (editor of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press) will be visiting each of the locations that earned a “Best of Brown County Award” and writing about his experience. This is part one of Wade’s Best of Brown County Experience featuring Brown County’s 2022 winner of Best Historic Site, the John Rankin House in Ripley.

Visit the John Rankin House in Ripley and take a trip back in time to the days when the home of a Presbyterian minister was a symbol of freedom for African American slaves. John Rankin was a conductor on what is called the Underground Railroad, opening his home to African Americans escaping slavery across the Ohio River from Kentucky.

John Rankin moved to Ripley in 1822.

His home on Rankin Hill overlooked the village of Ripley and the Ohio River, sitting at the top of the 300-foot high hill where he would signal fugitive slaves in Kentucky with a lantern that would light the way to freedom for thousands of African Americans. Runaway slaves remained hidden in his home until it was safe to travel farther north to freedom.

Each month of the John Rankin House tourist season, hundreds of tourists visit the historic site, according to Rankin House docent Howard McClain.

McClain has been the docent at the John Rankin House since 2016, and over that time he said he has developed a strong connection to the historic site.

“This place, I say, is hallowed ground,” said McClain. “So much good took place on this ground. It is a very special place.”

There are two ways to visit the John Rankin House in Ripley, drive to the historic site up the steep and winding Rankin Hill Road, or walk the path called Freedom Stairway once traveled by fugitive slaves on their journey to freedom up the steps of the 300-foot hill.

McClain said there have been many times when he has witnessed tourists walk the steps to the front of the Rankin House, some overcome by emotions while walking along the path that was once taken by their slave ancestors on their long and dangerous journey to freedom. Some walk the path up Rankin Hill, place their hands on the Rankin House, and pray.

McClain described one very emotional experience while giving a tour of the Rankin House when COVID restrictions were still in place.

“I was giving a tour to a family that was African American, four people, and a group of four people who were Caucasian,” explained McClain. “It was a slower day than normal, so I gave them a little more information than I probably would have anyone else. There are so many pieces of history that come with this house, so I gave them a little more because they were interested, they were asking questions. So, we finished the tour and came out the door. The family that is white was walking away, and the black family asked if I could take a picture of them with their camera.”

“While I was taking the picture, I could hear one of the younger ladies in the white family say, ‘Mom, I didn’t know our family was so important.’ Immediately, I turned and said, ‘Excuse me. Could you repeat that?’”

It was then that McClain found out the members of the Caucasian family were descendants of John Rankin. When telling the African American family that they had just taken a tour of the Rankin House with descendants of John Rankin, McClain was then told by an older lady of the African American family that her sixth or seventh grandfather came through the home of John Rankin on his path to freedom, and she always wanted to see the historic site.

“I’m standing there looking at descendants of slaves with descendants of the people who helped their ancestors to freedom, and I’m dumbfounded,” said McClain. “There was hugging, there was crying, and it was awesome. All of the sudden, they are coming over and hugging me, and they are crying. I asked them, ‘What did I do?’ To a tee, they said, ‘You filled in a gap in our lives, answering questions that we’ve always wanted to know about.’”

The John Rankin House historic site is truly an amazing place to visit. In 2018 a visitor’s center was opened on the property that helps to set it apart from other historic sites in the county. The visitor’s center includes a gift shop and large classroom with a projector for educating groups of students who tour the Rankin House.

The Rankin House now has an additional part-time employee to help out during the tourist season, Jaki Royal. Royal, a Ripley native, served as an intern at the Rankin House last year.

In April of this year, 916 tourists visited the Rankin House historic site.

In May, there were 929 visiting the site, and in June there were a total of 1,017.

More than 600 tourists have visited the property so far this month.

The view from the top of Rankin Hill is among the best in Brown County.

Take a tour of the John Rankin House National Historic Landmark and step inside one of the most active Underground Railroad “stations” in Ohio.

Get the true story of John Rankin and his family’s role in the abolitionist movement that set the stage for the end of slavery as well as the modern Civil Rights movement from experienced docent Howard McClain, who has developed a deep love for the historic site.

“Unlike some historic sites, this is a perpetual human interest story,” said McClain.

The John Rankin House historic site is managed by Ripley native Betty Campbell. The John Rankin House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 12-4 p.m. on Sundays.

IN THIS ARTICLE
