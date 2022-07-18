ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Governor DeWine declares state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties after July 6 tornadoes

By Wade Linville
 2 days ago
Electric crews work to restore power at Lake Lorelei in northern Brown County following the July 6 tornado that hit the gated community. Photo provided

Help is on the way for residents and businesses of Brown and Clermont counties affected by the July 6 tornadoes.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency for Brown and Clermont counties on Wednesday, July 13.

“Brown and Clermont counties were hit with severe storms and three confirmed tornadoes that affected the life, health, safety, and welfare of many residents. We’re blessed that no one was killed in this storm, but it truly brings home to us how fragile life is, and how in one minute, the world can fundamentally change,” said Governor DeWine. “By declaring this state of emergency, we will ensure that Brown and Clermont counties continue to receive the state resources they need.”

The agency that has been called on to provide assistance is the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It was on Wednesday, July 6 when tornadoes ripped through Goshen in Clermont County and the gated community of Lake Lorelei in northern Brown County, leaving behind a path of destruction.

The National Weather Service confirmed that it was an EF1 tornado that struck Lake Lorelei with most of the damage being caused by downed trees and limbs, and flying debris. There was some damage to homes and properties, and cleanup is still underway more than a week after the tornado.

According to Ohio State Representative Adam Bird, those at Lake Lorelei are in critical need of wood chippers. Those who can help are asked to call James Padget at (513) 266-3949.

Lake Lorelei resident Jean Ellen Cornett said she was outside in her yard when the tornado approached the gated community near Fayetteville. She said the storm approached so quickly that trees in her yard were already falling around her before she could make it inside her house.

“It was terrifying,” said Cornett, who went on to say that she nearly fell down when the wind blew her front door as she took hold of the door handle to get inside. Trees on her property were uprooted, some were split in half, and large limbs were scattered all over her property.

“It’s a huge mess,” said Cornett.

Cornett’s home suffered just minor damage, but she is still struggling to get some help with the removal of downed trees and limbs caused by the EF1 tornado. Her home in Lake Lorelei was directly in the path of the tornado. A number of Lake Lorelei residents suffered property damage from the falling limbs and trees. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at Lake Lorelei from the July 6 tornado.

An EF1 tornado is defined as a weak tornado with winds of 86 to 110 mph.

The tornado confirmed in Lake Lorelei is different from the EF2 that hit Goshen on July 6. The EF2 tornado in Goshen hit 130 mph at its strongest, traveled 4.6 miles from Newtonsville to Pleasant Plain and spanned 750 yards wide. Goshen has declared a state of emergency and Duke Energy said power would likely be out in the region for days.

Cornett said her home in Lake Lorelei was without power until July 8, but help was provided in the gated community as bags of ice and small meals were being handed out.

