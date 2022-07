Mary Ruth Johnson Lambert, age 83, of Palmyra, IN, formerly of Harlan, KY, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Mary was born on July 8, 1939, in Baxter, KY, to Lee and Mary Cox Johnson. Mary met John D. Lambert, Jr. and they were married on June 11, 1963, in Tacoma, Washington, where John, who was in the U.S. Army, was stationed.

HARLAN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO