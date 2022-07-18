ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Most valuable crops grown in Utah

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the most valuable crops...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 News

Mini-bottles could soon return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services is moving quickly to allow the sale of mini-bottles in the state. At a meeting of an advisory board on Tuesday attended by FOX 13 News, an administrative rule was advanced that clears the way for the bottles to return to the state after decades of being gone.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

Utah legislature approves grass removal rebate

SALT LAKE CITY — The state legislature approved a $5 million rebate program for residents that remove their grass. This will be the first statewide turf buyback program in the United States, with an expected rollout in the fall. The HB 121 bill lists some preliminary eligibility requirements. First,...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

Utah home values remain high as inventory increases, market cools

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite inflation and rising interest rates impacting all Utah consumers, the state’s housing market remains active. A recent study from real estate agency Redfin listed the 10 American housing markets that are currently experiencing the most rapid “cooling.” Despite all the cities being located in the west, the list did not include any areas from Utah.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
utahstories.com

Why “Deeply Affordable” Housing Is Not Being Built in Utah and it Won’t be Built Anytime Soon

Utah’s last state legislative session allocated just $70 million toward deeply affordable housing, despite the state coffers containing a $2 billion state surplus. The affordable housing crisis is likely the most important problem younger and low-income Utahns are facing because today a growing percentage of low-income residents are priced out of the housing and rental market some of which are finding themselves homeless or living in cars or RVs.
UTAH STATE
ksjd.org

Legal fight is brewing in Utah over water rights on the Green River

In Utah, a fight is brewing over water rights on the Green River, the chief tributary of the Colorado River. Some years ago, conservationist group Grand Canyon Trust filed a lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Land Management's agreement with energy company Enefit American Oil. The bureau approved new pipelines and transmission lines for the company. Grand Canyon Trust argued the construction violated the Environmental Policy Act and threatened endangered species. But since that lawsuit, attorneys have discovered something else that might be at stake - the fate of a water right impacting the Green River that represents 10 million gallons of water per day. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Justin Higginbottom speaks with one of those attorneys to break down the situation.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah sees a big drop in housing prices

Utah has now seen one of the biggest housing price cuts in the nation. Salt Lake City has taken the third highest ranking in price cuts according to data from Redfin, which saw more than half of homes on the market with lowered housing prices. Boise, Idaho and Denver, Colorado took the number one and two spots.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crops#Stacker
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Should you get a COVID-19 booster now or wait for omicron-targeted shots coming out in the fall?

SALT LAKE CITY — With new COVID-19 vaccines coming out in the fall, does it make sense for Utahns who haven't gotten their booster shot yet to wait?. No, health experts say. The time to get an additional dose of the current vaccine is now, especially with the omicron subvariant known as BA.5 that's driving up cases in Utah and the rest of the United States, as well as in Europe and other parts of the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
svinews.com

Fires from Idaho and Utah bring smoke to valley skies

Smoke from regional fires has made its way into Star Valley this week. The main culprit is the Bray Fire outside of Twin Falls, Idaho which as of Tuesday July 19, had burned approximately 8,000 acres. According to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management, winds are driving the blaze and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
utahbusiness.com

Dirty Dough responds to Crumbl’s lawsuit in the Utah Cookie Wars

Salt Lake City — Dirty Dough, Utah’s new cookie company, responded to the lawsuit Crumbl filed against the company highlighted in a recent article by KSL on July 8. “Dirty Dough categorically denies the allegations in Crumbl’s complaint,” says Dirty Dough’s legal representative Jason Sanders J.D. “Dirty Dough has not infringed on any of Crumbl’s intellectual property and Crumbl’s claims are without merit. It is clear the complaint’s real purpose of this suit is to stifle competition and impede the free market.”
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Are record-high Utah gas prices finally coming down?

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of economic factors are helping lower the average price for a gallon of gas and may result in more relief at the pump in the near future, AAA experts wrote in a report published on Monday. It also appears that Utah is slowly...
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia CNBC business ranking stays low, but improves slightly

(The Center Square) – West Virginia is still one of the worst states in the country in which to conduct business, but did improve slightly from last year, according to CNBC’s 2022 ranking of the best states for business. From 2021 to 2022, West Virginia improved by three...
INCOME TAX
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Public Land Under Fire Restrictions

(St. George, UT) -- Color Country counties are included in fire restrictions announced by Utah Interagency Fire and the Bureau of Land Management. Unincorporated county, state, and federally administered public lands in Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, and Washington counties are part of the restrictions. State Fire Management officer Chris Delaney says rainfall in the state has not been widespread and Utah remains in extreme drought. Delaney adds the monsoon storms have not been enough to reduce wildland fire risk.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Yes, data centers use a lot of water, but a Utah company shows it doesn’t have to be that way

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Novva’s new Utah data center looks like it could double as the set of a high-tech Hollywood thriller. It has sleek modern architecture with high-end finishes. An observation deck with frosted smart glass turns transparent with just a touch. It reveals banks of servers, row upon row, humming away day and night. Clients access those servers via stiff security, including facial scanners, heat signatures and laser detectors. A pack of robotic guard “dogs” (programmed by Brigham Young University students) patrol dozens of miles each day across the server farm, searching for would-be trespassers and thieves.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas fiscal group: Massive government surplus should be returned to taxpayers

(The Center Square) – Texas is expecting a record $27 billion surplus for the 2022-23 biennium. While Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick say some of the surplus should be returned to taxpayers, a fiscal watchdog argues all of it should be returned. The state also should cut spending and reduce the size of state government, the watchdog says.
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy