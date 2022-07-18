Most valuable crops grown in Utah

(St. George, UT) -- Color Country counties are included in fire restrictions announced by Utah Interagency Fire and the Bureau of Land Management. Unincorporated county, state, and federally administered public lands in Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, and Washington counties are part of the restrictions. State Fire Management officer Chris Delaney says rainfall in the state has not been widespread and Utah remains in extreme drought. Delaney adds the monsoon storms have not been enough to reduce wildland fire risk.
Comments / 0