Dallas, TX

Kroger’s Virtual Food Court Arrives in Dallas

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger's foodservice customers in Dallas now have the option to mix and match items from various restaurants on one order for pickup or delivery, allowing them to enjoy variety without having to compromise. This convenient meal solution is made possible by the opening of Kitchen United MIX inside the Kroger store...

progressivegrocer.com

