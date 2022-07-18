.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Northern Highlands (N.J.) 2023 ATT/MF Barlas commits to Arcadia
Northern Highlands (N.J.) 2023 attackman/midfielder Andrew Barlas of Brotherhood Lacrosse has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Arcadia University. High school: Northern Highlands Regional High School (Allendale, NJ) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack, Midfield. College committed to: Arcadia University. Club team: Brotherhood Lacrosse, Shred Thread National....toplaxrecruits.com
