ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

What is Going On with the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Wichita Falls?

By Stryker
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you like some good ole fashioned Wichita Falls drama, look no further than what is going on downtown right now with the Farmer's Market. If you have never been to the downtown Farmer's Market, I highly recommend you go check it out. When you think of a Farmer's Market, you...

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Popular meat market to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular supermarket in Wichita Falls is closing and many community members are not happy about it. La Michoacana is a large specialty store that carries many products derived from Hispanic and Latin countries. The store provides customers with food and ingredients that may be hard to come by anywhere else […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Farmers Market Association responds to DWFD decision on lease

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 10:58 a.m. The president of the Farmers Market Association has released a statement on Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s announcement to not renew the association’s lease. “To the citizens of Wichita Falls, The Farmers Market Association Members, the Downtown Businesses and the customers...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Farmers Market in standstill over new lease with city

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association is doing everything it can to remain in downtown after declining the new lease proposal from the city and Downtown Development. The Farmers Market has been presented with its final offer, but that doesn’t mean discussions aren’t still...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
newschannel6now.com

New Electra businesses benefiting city’s economy

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - A new dollar store opened up in Electra last Thursday, and city administrator Steve Bowlin said it is giving the town a boost in its economy. “Things are looking up for Electra right now. The economy is booming a little bit and we’re excited about it and we’re really glad to see it happening,” Bowlin said.
ELECTRA, TX
102.3 The Bull

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Taco Fest 2022, Newsies at Wichita Theatre, Summer Storytime, Summerfest '22, live music, comedy, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, July 21. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30-11:00am |...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Did You Hear About a New Wichita Falls Drive In? Sadly It Is On Hold

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO! I was so excited about this. So last night I was sent a story about a Wichita Falls Drive In Movie Theater opening and I could not believe it. Going to a drive in movie during the summer is without a doubt one of my favorite things to do. I have regularly talked about going to the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In in Chickasha. My only problem is having to drive an hour or more to get to those places.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Association#Downtown Development
olneyenterprise.com

HOMES of OLNEY with Clifton Key

Contact Clifton Key (940.564.2979) for changes or corrections. Dr. McKinney (1886-1968) acquired this lot twice in the early 1920s, and during his second ownership he constructed a dwelling on the lot in 1927. In the Oil Boom days, everyone became a dealer in lots as housing was scarce. Dr. McKinney and his wife Ruby came to Olney in 1912, and their longtime home in Olney was at 401 W. Main St., which they built in 1917. The McKinneys were the parents of three boys, with two of them being twins. Olney’s proximity to Archer City when the children were in high school gave the two communities a bond because the children will mingle, and the twin Calton married the Cowan heir from Archer City. Dr. McKinney was on the Olney Independent School District board of trustees for 18 years and on the board of Olney Hamilton Hospital from the death of Dr. Hamilton in 1933 until Dr. McKinney’s retirement in 1965.
OLNEY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

I Spotted This Big Cicada Killer Wasp Here in Wichita Falls

That’s one scary-looking bug right there. So, I was out for a jog on Wednesday morning when I noticed that big ol’ thing on the sidewalk. Ordinarily, I would keep my distance from any sort of flying bug that looks like it could inflict some serious pain on me, but it was pretty clear that it was deceased, so I snapped a couple of pics.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Graham cattle auction posts record as drought deepens

The cattle auction barn in Graham posted both record sales and falling prices as farmers struggling with drought-stricken pastures and rising feed prices sold off stock, Ronnie Hardin, co-owner of the Graham Livestock Commission, said. The auction, conducted by Graham Livestock Commission, sold 4,442 animals, including 1,215 packer cows, bred...
GRAHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschannel6now.com

WF family’s blessing box helps community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 followed up with a Wichita Falls mom and son who decided to build a blessing box on the lawn of their home which has been helping the community for about four months now. Rachel Farleigh said it was all the idea of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KDAF

Drive-in theater to show classic movies in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One couple is hoping to bring more family fun events to town with a drive-in movie theater!. Doman’s Classic Drive-In, located at FM 367 and Wellington Lane, is bringing back that old-school drive-in feel to the Wichita Falls community and it’s completely FREE.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Employee Shares Depressing Video of an Empty Sikes Senter Mall

As someone who grew up loving Sikes Senter Mall, all of this talk of the mall joining the ranks of dead malls here in the U.S. is so damn depressing. Last week, I shared a gallery of creepy photos from in and around Dillard’s as it prepares to close its location in the mall. And today I came across a video shared on Reddit by the assistant manager of the T-Mobile location inside the mall.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Church Road Fire now 100% contained

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters battled a wildfire near Friberg Church Road and FM 171 on Wednesday. Wichita County Emergency Management officials said the fire was 50 acres large and 100% contained. The fire was threatening structures around 5 p.m. The location is near Sheppard Air Force Base.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Tips On Keeping Your Pets Safe In Texas’ Extreme Summer Heat

If you haven't noticed, it is extremely hot throughout all of the state of Texas. Temperatures across the state will reach well above 100 degrees multiple times this week. Here in Lubbock, we could see a high around 108 degrees on Tuesday, and no we won't be the hottest in the state. Parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to hit 109 on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Wichita Falls will be hitting highs around 114 degrees on Tuesday, and Abilene will hit around 110 degrees. Much of the same is expected throughout Texas, which means it will be miserable and even dangerous.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy