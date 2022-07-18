Wistar scientists reveal new function of enzyme ADAR1 linking it to age-related diseases via a role independent of RNA-editing during aging

An estimated 50 million people around the world have Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and perhaps twice that number are unknowingly “incubating” the disease during its long presymptomatic period. The total cost of caring for AD patients in the US exceeds that for all cases of heart disease or cancer. Yet there is only one disease-modifying therapy approved in the US (but not elsewhere), and controversy surrounding both its target, amyloid, and its efficacy has severely limited its use. In this up-to-the-minute assessment, publishing July 21st in the open access journal PLOS Biology, Christian Haass at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Munich and Dennis Selkoe at the Harvard Medical School, United States, who have long worked to decipher the molecular basis of AD, try to answer why therapeutic progress has been so limited despite strong genetic and biomarker evidence that amyloid build-up can drive the disease.

