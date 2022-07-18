ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ciaccio Roofing Corp.: FACES of Omaha 2022

omahamagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded by Pete Ciaccio in 1987, Ciaccio Roofing installs and services many types of roofing systems. As it celebrates 35 years, the team enjoys a reputation for high-quality workmanship and expertise in insurance claims, many longtime customers, and stellar reviews. “We’re a full-service...

www.omahamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Omaha couple open city's first frozen custard shop

(Omaha, NE) -- A unique dessert shop is opening its doors in Countryside Village this weekend. Omaha's first, locally owned frozen custard shop, Countryside Cones, will have their grand opening on Saturday, July 23, from noon-10:00 PM. The shop located in Countryside Village, at 8721 Countryside Plaza, will feature soft-serve frozen custard, as well as a vegan (oat-based) soft-serve and a dairy-free/vegan pineapple Dole Whip.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wenninghoff Farm still in business

More help is coming to restaurants in Douglas County to get through the pandemic, but not every restaurant will benefit. He was born right here in Omaha in 1920. WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Teachers look for help with supplies on Facebook. Updated: 2 hours ago. More than 15,000...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
omahamagazine.com

It’s Amateur Night: Open Mic Spots in Omaha

Locals who want to take a stab at stand-up comedy, try singing an original song, or jam with other musicians have great options in Omaha. A number of venues around town host free open mic nights throughout the work week. Here’s a rundown of some sites where wannabe comedians, crooners, and rock stars can get their moment in the sun.
OMAHA, NE
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

More than 20,000 businesses, including the headquarters of Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies, have set up shop in the Omaha, NE metro area, which gives the city a strong economic edge. But, while Omaha is undoubtedly a convenient place to live and work (its central location provides easy access to move about the country), that’s only part of the story. Nebraska’s biggest city offers hip neighborhoods with friendly residents, a cool craft beer scene, a love for local music and one of the best zoos in the world. Plus, as one of the best places to live in the U.S., residents find that their dollar goes further here, with affordable housing and lots of ways to have fun for free, from art museums to concerts and festivals.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Vacant lot that was once the site of Lincoln home explosion on the market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A vacant lot which was once the site of a deadly home explosion in southeast Lincoln has been listed for sale. The property at 5605 S. 78th St. has been on the market for a week and is described in a BancWise Realty listing as “one of the last chances to build a new property in the Edenton North neighborhood.”
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County delayed until 2024

The opening of a 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Sarpy County has been delayed. The facility, originally slated to open this year, has been delayed until 2024, said Trenton Albers, spokesman for the City of Papillion. Amazon informed the city's mayor and City Council of the delay, citing supply chain...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Ciaccio Roofing Corp#Omaha Magazine
KETV.com

Mountain lion confirmed by Nebraska Game and Parks in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A mountain lion sighting in northwest Lincoln has been confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The office received video footage of a mountain lion on a household security camera at around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Air Park neighborhood, according to Nebraska Game and Parks.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha jazz legend Tony Gulizia remembered for smooth style

Jazz keyboardist Tony Gulizia made everything look effortless, whether he was playing clubs, teaching music or hosting a radio show. “He was always going in so many directions at once,” said Joey Gulizia, his younger brother and bandmate. “He was so hardworking that it was not unusual for him to have three gigs in a day while teaching, then hosting his radio program. He did it all so smooth.”
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Schammert Leaving KOLN: Where Is the Nebraska News Anchor Going?

Bill Schammert has been anchoring the evening news in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the past five years. But he’s been MIA on KOLN recently. If you missed the memo, Bill Schammert announced he is leaving KOLN for the next step of his career. His regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if his new job takes him away from Lincoln. Schammert is already beginning his new role this week. Here’s what Bill Schammert said about leaving KOLN.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
The Nebraska City News Press

Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Omaha

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Friday, July 15 drawing is holding a ticket worth $60,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $60,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Kwik Shop #673, 5306 No 103rd St, in Omaha. The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 06, 09, 11, 28, 29. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Back in the day, July 20, 2011: Lady Gaga shoots 'You and I' video in Nebraska

It hadn’t been a long time since she came around for a concert, but Lady Gaga was back in Nebraska shooting a video on July 20, 2011. The internationally known music star spent a day in Richfield, a mile north of Springfield, shooting part of her video, "You and I," on Capehart Road near 108th Street. The song mentions Nebraska.
SPRINGFIELD, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Three hundred and sixty-five days

I know there are the same amount of days in each year – really, I do. But – it doesn’t always seem that way, does it? I thought the year before I moved to Elmwood would never end. Isolation, Styrofoam meals delivered three times daily, telephone visits...
ELMWOOD, NE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Beni Ngoyi commits to Iowa State

Iowa State earned its 19th commitment to the 2023 football recruiting class Wednesday in Lincoln, Neb. wide receiver Beni Ngoyi. The three-star, 6-foot-4 prospect announced over Instagram Live that he would be continuing his college football career at Iowa State, picking the program over final choices Washington and Nebraska. While...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Exclusive: Protection order against Omaha City Council member thrown out

Omaha, NE.—Round one of a court fight keeping a top city official away from her ex-boyfriend goes to City Councilmember Juanita Johnson, meanwhile the ex, Kay LeFlore, says he’s ready for round two. Citing a lack of evidence, a Douglas County judge today threw out a domestic abuse...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 42-year-old Lincoln man died when someone walked onto his boat at Branched Oak Lake and shot him, prompting four other people to dive in to the water to escape, authorities said. Benjamin Case died in an apparently targeted shooting Tuesday night, Lancaster County Sheriff...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

North 30th Street renamed after Omaha actor John Beasley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha icon John Beasley was recognized Tuesday for his years of experience in the TV and film industry, and for giving back to the Omaha community. Now, North 30th street at Grant street holds the name ‘John Beasley St.’. “He’s not only an icon in...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy