Fist-Bumping Biden Says He Blamed Prince for Khashoggi’s Death-But Did He?

Texas Democrat mayor sends message to liberal leaders seeking Biden's help with migrants: 'Good luck to them'

The mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas said the federal government has not helped mitigate the border crisis, as big city mayors sound the alarm about the migrant influx. Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Ramon (D) joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss how the federal government has abandoned its responsibility to secure the border and reacted to New York City Mayor Eric Adams calling for federal resources to assist with asylum seekers.
Senate urges Pentagon to consider deploying warplanes to Ukraine, fighter pilot highlights 'urgent need'

A bipartisan group of senators this week urged the Pentagon to "consider" deploying war planes to Ukraine as it continues to grapple with Russia’s months-long deadly war. In a letter led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, a bipartisan group of six senators urged the Department of Defense to "consider fourth-generation fighter aircraft and necessary flight training" to be included in upcoming military aid packages.
Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York City

The funeral of Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, is being held in New York City, bringing the family together for a rare public gathering. Ms Trump, 73, died last week after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment. Among those in attendance are Donald and Ivana's...
Sanders: Biden shouldn’t have visited Saudi Arabia

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia given reports that the 2018 assassination of a Washington Post journalist was orchestrated by the country’s crown prince. “The leader of that country, who’s involved in the murder of a Washington Post journalist, I don’t...
