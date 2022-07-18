Fist-Bumping Biden Says He Blamed Prince for Khashoggi’s Death-But Did He?

A bipartisan group of senators this week urged the Pentagon to "consider" deploying war planes to Ukraine as it continues to grapple with Russia’s months-long deadly war. In a letter led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, a bipartisan group of six senators urged the Department of Defense to "consider fourth-generation fighter aircraft and necessary flight training" to be included in upcoming military aid packages.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO