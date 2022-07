NEW YORK (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed joined a mayoral summit this week on gun violence prevention and holding the gun industry accountable. The event was hosted by Mayors Against Illegal Guns Co-chair and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in partnership with the African American Mayors Association. Fifteen mayors from cities across the country joined together at Gracie Mansion in New York City as they shared strategies for combating gun violence in their communities, collaborate on initiative to hold the gun industry accountable and learn from each other.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO