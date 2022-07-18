ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Gets Real About His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wziJb_0gjj4bKv00
(Image credit: BigBoyTV)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian quickly became an it couple after the two began dating in 2012, and their status as a premier pair only increased after they got married in 2014. But before West hooked up with the reality TV veteran, he dated another notable media personality: Amber Rose. In the years since their breakup, the model has discussed aspects of her relationship with West and, now, she’s getting real about his divorce from Kardashian.

Amber Rose began dating Kanye West in 2008, and the two would be romantically involved for two years. Needless to say, the Dancing with the Stars alum knows the rapper quite well. Rose recently appeared on the TMZ podcast It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, during which she was asked about West’s highly publicized split from Kim Kardashian (who shares a birthday with Rose.) When asked if she could see the divorce coming, Rose responded, “of course,” keeping West’s personality in mind. From there, she detailed the feelings that she had during the course of Ye and Kardashian’s relationship:

I have my own, I don’t want to say 'feelings' for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye, but I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was. … I always hoped for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'He’s going to get his day.' I was kind of just happy in my marriage with Wiz [Khalifa] or even after, just doing my thing. So I never really thought about it much. But when they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ She seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson]. She seems really happy.

Based on these comments, it sounds like Amber Rose has mostly moved on from her time with Ye and doesn’t feel the need to be spiteful following the dissolution of his marriage. Years ago, she wasn’t as restrained when it came to talking about her time with the Donda creator, though. In 2017, Rose talked about being miserable after the relationship ended, saying that she subsequently experienced financial difficulties. She also opened up about experiencing social media backlash due to the fact that Ye has a devoted following.

Today's best Hulu deals

Get first month fr...

Hulu

(opens in new tab)

$6.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Hulu (opens in new tab)

Get First Month Fr...

Hulu (No Ads)

(opens in new tab)

$12.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Hulu (opens in new tab)

She isn’t the only one of Kanye West’s former partners who’s spoken out about what it’s like to date him. Julia Fox, who the musician dated amid his divorce, shared that their relationship wasn’t “sustainable.” This was apparently because she found it difficult to bring “this really big personality into this already full life.” (At one point, Fox even talked about “packing up” her old life to be with Ye.) Though the Uncut Gems alum doesn’t seem to have any major regrets over her time with him.

Both Julia Fox and Amber Rose’s experiences with the Grammy winner are a bit hard to compare with Kim Kardashian’s. After the star filed for divorce in February 2021, things became somewhat contentious between the two and, eventually, Kardashian was declared legally single this past March. (This was something that West was not comfortable with.) All the while, Ye was engaged in a social media feud with his ex and her new beau, Pete Davidson. After months of back and forths, West ended the feud and ultimately sought out treatment.

Ultimately, things seem to have simmered down on all fronts. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been dating other people and also seem to be working on co-parenting after the social media feud. And Amber Rose continues to move forward with her own family and professional enterprises. It goes without saying that celebrity relationships can be messy, but it appears that everyone in this scenario is finally able to move on and focus on their business.

Those who are keen on catching up with the SKIMS founder and her famous family can do so by streaming the first season of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4W8U_0gjj4bKv00

Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Comments / 17

LittleLady
4d ago

Why do articles have to make it seem like some of these people who get interviewed just thrust a subject out there to talk about on their own?😅And then when they answer, everybody is jumping all down their throats because they said something. Amber was asked a question and just answered with no malice. Of course people who don’t like Amber will have something foul to say🫢

Reply(3)
6
Related
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Amber Rose
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Tmz
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ In Her New Relationship,’ Says She’s ‘Done’ With Tristan Thompson

Moving on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying time with her new beau — something ex Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly. “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively tells Us on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
130K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy