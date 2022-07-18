ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tire flies off SUV, hits and kills woman walking down Georgia street, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police say a Georgia woman was killed when a tire flew off a car and hit her as she walked down the street Sunday.

Savannah police said the incident happened on Staley Ave. Police said a Toyota Highlander was traveling east when one of the front tires popped off of the SUV and hit a woman who was walking on the sidewalk.

The woman, identified as 67-year-old Edith Fields, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The accident remains under investigation. The driver of the Toyota Highlander has not been identified.

A metro Atlanta woman died in 2015 after a tire flew off of an SUV as she walked to the grocery store on Thanksgiving eve. Geraldine Lane, 54, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

