This month on our WKNO / PBS TV Show, The SPARK, our theme is “Shepherding Success.” Jeremy C. Park interviews Keusi Donald, Executive Director of Economic Opportunities (Ec Op), a faith-based ministry with an employment program helping justice-involved adults thrive; Andrea Wensits, Director of Operations for Memphis Inner City Rugby, a nonprofit leveraging the power of rugby for social change; Antonio Taylor, Director of Technical Services for Transnetyx and Marketing Chair for SIM Memphis, a professional society of local IT leaders introducing youth to STEM related possibilities.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO