ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Florida LHP Hunter Barco selected in 2nd round of 2022 MLB draft

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBV50_0gjiwHUV00

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco Sunday night with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft.

Barco played three years with the Florida Gators and established himself as one of the top collegiate arms in the country before undergoing Tommy John surgery this year. Had he remained healthy, Barco likely would have gone in the first round, assuming he maintained his 2.50 ERA and 34.3% strikeout rate.

Still, Barco missed the first round by just a few spots being selected with the fifth pick of the second round. He joins Thomas Campbell as the Pirates’ second day one pick, and he’s the second Gator to come off the board behind Sterlin Thompson.

The slot value for the pick is $1,775,200, which should be enough to get Barco to sign. He included language in his farewell post to Gator Nation that indicated some chance of a return but risking it doesn’t make much sense with him likely to be out for the beginning of next season.

Year ERA W L APP GS CG BAVG IP SO BB H R ER

2020 1.40 2 0 5 4 0 .162 19.1 26 6 11 3 6

2021 4.01 10 3 16 16 1 .239 83.0 94 26 77 43 26

2022 2.50 5 2 9 9 0 .187 50.1 69 11 34 14 11

Barco will go down as one of the best lefties to ever wear the Orange and Blue. His 11.14 career K/9 average is second all-time in program history. Leaving after three years, and the injury, keeps him out of the top 10 in most categories of Florida’s record books, though.

Experts project Barco to be a solid No. 3 or 4 starter in the pros, but it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a pitcher defy the odds and improve following a return from Tommy John surgery. The ceiling is certainly high for the now former Gator. Let’s see what he can do.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida quarterback target reclassifies to 2024 class

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators offered Davi Belfort, an in-state quarterback out of the class of 2025, in June following an impressive camp performance. At the time, Belfort was the lone rising sophomore to pick up an offer from the orange and blue despite the team not having a signal caller committed for either of the two preceding classes.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas doesn't scary anyone at getting to QB, so Pittman wants that to change

The Arkansas pass-rush has been subpar for a while now. But Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects that to change in 2022. The last time the Razorbacks defense finished in the top-half of the SEC in sacks was in 2013 when future NFLers Chris Smith and Trey Flowers were making waves at defensive end. Last year’s Arkansas team had just 25 sacks, the second worst mark in the league just in front of Vanderbilt’s nine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pitt Head Coach takes shot at Nebraska’s Offensive Coordinator

It turns out not everyone is a fan of new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. On the most recent episode of “Bazzy’s Black & Gold Banter,” Pitt Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi made several comments criticizing his ex-offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple. Narduzzi believed that Whipple was too stubborn to run the football and only wanted to throw, regardless of the situation. “Our old offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10...
NEBRASKA STATE
E! News

Former NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35

The football world has lost one of its own. Paul Duncan, who briefly joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, passed away July 16 at the age of 35. His wife, Ellen Duncan, confirmed his death in an Instagram post later that day. "Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Lhp#The Florida Gators#Gator Nation#Bb H R Er#The Orange And Blue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeye kicker leaving early for opportunity in MLFB

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and they have already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy