COVID-19 vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson was 'permanently' banned from Twitter, until Twitter reinstated him

By Katie Balevic
 3 days ago
  • Alex Berenson has been "permanently suspended" from Twitter, a spokesperson told NBC News.
  • Berenson called his suspension from Twitter "censorship" as he defended himself and relocated to Substack.
  • In his final tweet, Berenson slammed COVID-19 vaccine mandates as "insanity."

