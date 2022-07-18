ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Special Illinois Caravan to Honor Civil War Veteran With Galena, Illinois stop

By Ken Peiffer
 4 days ago
A very special Caravan will make its way across Illinois this weekend. It's called the Medal of Honor Highway 20 Caravan, and will start in East Dubuque, Illinois, and wind its way all the way to the Indiana border. The...

Dubuque, IA
