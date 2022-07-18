Vernon Starbucks employees celebrate unionizing

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Starbucks in Vernon is now the second location in Connecticut where employees have voted to unionize.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined Starbucks workers and AFL-CIO representatives Monday to celebrate the 13-to-1 vote to unionize .

Workers cited increased demand and insufficient staffing as major drivers behind their decision.

“Starbucks is not keeping pace with where it needs to, and quite frankly, without the support of our families and friends, I, myself, would have a hard time surviving,” said an employee at the Talcottville Road location.

Earlier this year, the Corbin’s Corner location in West Hartford made history as the first Starbucks in the state to unionize.

Nationwide, more than 180 locations have unionized to establish fair pay and better working conditions.

