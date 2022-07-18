Edna Orvilda Johnson

Lois J. Ask, 85, of Mabel, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Green Lea Senior Living in Mabel. Lois was born May 12, 1937, in Stewartville, Minn., to John and June (Krull) Gordon. She graduated from the John Marshall High School in Rochester. She married Stanley Ask. Stanley later passed away. She later moved to the Mabel area with her special friend Dean Crouch. She had worked at the Mayo Clinic in her early years, helped Stanley on the farm, worked at HECO in Harmony, and then Rush Products in Rushford before retiring. In 2012 she became a resident at Green Lea Senior Living where she enjoyed the staff and residents. She was a member of the Scheie Lutheran Church and enjoyed dogs, horses, flowers, and collecting.

