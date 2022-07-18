ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatfield, MN

Edna Orvilda Johnson

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 4 days ago

Edna, the Buick is washed, the brownies have been baked and your knitting needles and yarn are ready for your trip to reunite with Gordy, your sister Carol and to meet your Lord Jesus. God speed!. Edna Orvilda Johnson, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Chosen...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fillmore County Journal

Lois J. Ask

Lois J. Ask, 85, of Mabel, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Green Lea Senior Living in Mabel. Lois was born May 12, 1937, in Stewartville, Minn., to John and June (Krull) Gordon. She graduated from the John Marshall High School in Rochester. She married Stanley Ask. Stanley later passed away. She later moved to the Mabel area with her special friend Dean Crouch. She had worked at the Mayo Clinic in her early years, helped Stanley on the farm, worked at HECO in Harmony, and then Rush Products in Rushford before retiring. In 2012 she became a resident at Green Lea Senior Living where she enjoyed the staff and residents. She was a member of the Scheie Lutheran Church and enjoyed dogs, horses, flowers, and collecting.
MABEL, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Rebecca “Becca” Wangen-Kahn

Rebecca L. “Becca” Wangen-Kahn of Plainview, Minn., gained her wings at the early age of 40 on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 11 years to Brock B. Kahn – soulmate, best friend, comforter. Funeral services for Becca will be held at 4...
PLAINVIEW, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Ernie A. Engan

Ernie A. Engan, 59, of Dorchester, Iowa, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa. Graveside services will follow at Big Canoe Cemetery in rural Decorah, Iowa.
DORCHESTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy