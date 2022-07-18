ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior head Haaland breaks leg in hiking accident

By The Associated Press
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the budget request for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of the Interior, May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Haaland broke her leg during a hike in Shenandoah National Park Sunday, but is recovering, the Interior Department says.

WASHINGTON -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is recovering after breaking her leg Sunday during a hike in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park, the Interior Department says.

Doctors confirmed Monday that Haaland broke her left fibula in the accident, Interior said in a statement. Haaland is grateful to park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care, the statement said.

Haaland is expected to return to work virtually later Monday, an agency spokeswoman said.

Haaland, 61, has served as Interior secretary since March 2021 and is the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. A former member of Congress, Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th generation New Mexican.

King Funk
1d ago

Deb you are helping to wreck this country. Just quit and go back to working at the casino.

