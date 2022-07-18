ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Livesay’s “Slow City Blues” San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives, More

Cover picture for the articleArtist John Livesay has worked with some of the biggest names in comic publishing, including Marvel, DC, Image, IDW, and Valiant — and he’s heading to San Diego Comic-Con. You can find him at Booth #4401 with Oasis Comics on Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23 where he’ll be promoting...

'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty's Character Gets Special Treatment at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is about to add a little more spooky fun thanks to the smash hit CBS sitcom Ghosts making its anticipated debut at the renowned comic book and multi-genre entertainment event this week. Following a groundbreaking season in ratings and fan fervor, television's number one new series Ghosts will make its SDCC debut on Thursday, July 21 and one of the show's most beloved characters Pete — played by Richie Moriarty — is getting some very special treatment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

San Diego Comic-Con: The Movies and TV Shows We Hope to See

San Diego Comic-Con is this weekend and, to be completely honest, after years of no Comic-Con because COVID, I'm sort of in disbelief the event is even happening. But it is happening and now that Top Gun: Maverick has brought cinema back to life, we're excited for what we could potentially see at the show. Marvel, DC and all the usual suspects are attending -- including Apple TV for the very first time!
SAN DIEGO, CA
hypebeast.com

BAIT Joins 'BRZRKR' for 2022 San Diego Comic Con Capsule

BAIT is joining BOOM! Studios for a special BRZRKR capsule for this year’s San Diego Comic Con. BRZRKR is the No.1 best-selling comic series by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney, Bill Crabtree, and Clem Robins, and involves the half-mortal and half-God known as B. The capsule is made...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

DC Comics' 'Blue Beetle' Wraps Production in Puerto Rico

After filming for several months, WB's Blue Beetle has officially wrapped production, director Angel Manuel Soto has announced via his Instagram story. The Latin-led superhero project features Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña in the titular role of Jaime Reyes. The blockbuster project finalized principal photography on the island of enchantment...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith to Debut Clerks 3's First Five Minutes at Comic-Con

After two years of being a virtual event, San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning in person tomorrow. Last month, Marvel Studios announced their plans to have a panel in the infamous Hall H, but they're not the only ones with exciting content to present. Kevin Smith will be attending SDCC to promote his long-awaited threequel, Clerks III. On the latest episode of Smith's Fatman Beyond, the director talked about the difference between a Marvel panel and his own, revealing that he will be showing the first five minutes of Clerks III.
SAN DIEGO, CA
digitalspy.com

Deadpool has made his MCU debut in an unexpected way

Deadpool has finally been acknowledged as part of the MCU – at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force — one of the park's latest attractions, opening to the public on July 20 — contains a nod to the raucous superhero played by Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Marvel Unveils The Mandalorian Series Preview

There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise was reinvigorated by The Mandalorian and after two successful seasons, fans are still invested in the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu aka Baby Yoda. Now, the dynamic duo is ready to make a huge crossover from television to comics, and this week, they'll officially be joining the Marvel universe.
MOVIES
IGN

Jason Segel Rumored To Be Part of the MCU As the Thing From Fantastic Four

SDCC 2022 is right around the corner, and fans are excited to hear more about the future of the MCU with Phase 5 on the horizon. During the event, fans believe that Kevin Feige will arrive with news surrounding future projects such as Blade, Captain America 4, The Marvels and more. Along with that, they are also hoping to hear some bombshell information surrounding the long-awaited Fantastic Four adaptation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Shares Excitement for Future Ahsoka Stories

The future is bright for Ahsoka Tano, who was become somewhat of a fixture in recent Star Wars storytelling following her initial debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the coming years, that is expected to continue with both a new animated series called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will dive into Ahsoka's early origin story, as well as a live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role following appearances on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what these new stories entail, it certainly seems like they'll bring significant new developments for the character, building on top of an already-compelling string of appearances and a passionate fandom. Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about those upcoming television series, and how excited she is to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

HBO released a full-length trailer for House of the Dragon on Wednesday, giving fans their best idea yet as to what the Game of Thrones prequel has in store. The two-minute, 40-second clip lays out the conflict that will consume the first season and gives us our first glimpse of the new dragons that will soar through this epic. Scroll down to watch it for yourself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Comic-Con Returns: A Guide to the Biggest Panels

The last time San Diego Comic-Con held an in-person convention, there was a different president and no one had heard of Baby Yoda. After the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the 2020 effort and forced 2021’s event into an entirely virtual — and Marvel Studios-less — endeavor, the beloved fan convention will return to what organizers hope is something reminiscent of the glory days. Here, some of the most anticipated announcements and reveals headed to the San Diego Convention Center. MARVEL STUDIOS Kevin Feige’s studio consistently reigns supreme at Comic-Con, with its star-packed (and highly secretive) Saturday evening panels considered the high point...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ScreenCrush

When Is Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel?

San Diego Comic-Con is always a momentous occasion for fans of nerd culture everywhere. This year should be no different. The convention runs from July 21 to July 24, Thursday through Sunday this coming weekend. Perhaps one of the most exciting events scheduled in the lineup takes place in Hall H, at 5PM Pacific time, when Marvel makes its return to Comic-Con for the first time in quite a few years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

The Butcher of Black Bottom Brings Slasher Horror to 1920's Detroit - Comic-Con 2022

Rodney Barnes' Killadelphia is easily one of the more inventive horror comics to come along in many years, given how the series combines vampire horror with a very grounded look at crime, corruption and murder in a major American metropolis. Fans of that series will definitely want to keep an eye out for Barnes' next horror epic, a period piece dubbed The Butcher of Black Bottom.
DETROIT, MI
ComicBook

Saint Seiya Live-Action Movie to Release First Look at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con is on the horizon, and that means studios are lining up content announcements left and right. From Marvel to DC, some of the nerdiest brands will make themselves at home at the convention soon. And now, we have learned Saint Seiya will join the event with a first-look at its live-action movie.
COMICS
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’ Animator Erick Tran Working Up NFT-Financed Hollywood Toon Series ‘The Mogies’ With Digital Marketplace And Financier Mogul Productions

EXCLUSIVE: The Simpsons animator Erick Tran has teamed with film and TV-focused NFT and DeFi marketplace Mogul Productions to create what’s believed to be the world’s first animated NFT series — with Hollywood the inspiration. The Mogies will be a a celebration of the 100th anniversary of...
TV SERIES

