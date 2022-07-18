A conversation about welding education with the guys behind Weld Labs

Two million courses have been started through the Government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme (NTP), according to the latest data.Figures released by the Department for Education on Tuesday showed that pupils began nearly 600,000 courses in the last two months, taking the total to just under 2.1 million since the programme’s inception.The Government said this means 80% of schools are now using the scheme, which is designed to help pupils catch up on learning lost during the pandemic.The programme has previously been criticised for low take-up of courses through the tuition partners route, managed by Dutch HR firm Randstad, which has...

