Accidents

A conversation about welding education with the guys behind Weld Labs

By Josh Welton
thefabricator.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently sat down to have a chat with the guys behind Weld Labs. Welders Nate Bowman (aka Weld Scientist) and Rush Kane (Kane Kid) spoke to me about how they went from meeting at FABTECH to building a modernized welding program focused on...

www.thefabricator.com

