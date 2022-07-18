ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

By Maya Yagoda
 4 days ago
With global sales of electric vehicles growing over the past decade, the desire to find new ways of powering travel is increasing.

In 2022, two million electric cars were sold in the first quarter, up 75 per cent from the same period in 2021.

But these still represent a relatively small proportion of global car sales — about 10 per cent in 2021.

So how do these vehicles work? And will they replace transport as we know it?

Independent TV‘s Decomplicated series explains electric vehicles.

