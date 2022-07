The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee (IAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 pm, Thursday, July 21. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099. Special guest Christina España, Governor Roy Cooper’s recently appointed deputy director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting a listening session for Greensboro’s international community. España wants to learn more about what makes North Carolina a welcoming state, the challenges immigrants and refugees face, and what they need to succeed.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO