ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Jocelina Joiner
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Bkbi_0gjiVaF700

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

Onions sold in 5 states recalled for possible listeria contamination

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YftGv_0gjiVaF700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4tf7_0gjiVaF700
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

OTC medication recalled due to issues with child-proofing

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Body found behind Walmart in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Wednesday morning behind a Walmart in Greenville County. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the Walmart in Berea located at 6134 White Horse Road. The identity of the person has not been released. The Greenville County Sheriff’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WSPA 7News

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Pennsylvania has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Foodsafety#Blueberries#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra#Manuf
WSPA 7News

Former USC, B. Springs QB Phil Petty, 43, passes

Phil Petty, a three-year starting quarterback for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football squad from 1999-2001, has passed away at the age of 43. “Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash Thursday morning in Anderson. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Greenville Highway near Martin Sausage Road and it has injuries. The highway patrol is at the scene at this time.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Storage building stolen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said an entire building was stolen from an Anderson County property. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said someone took a 12 foot by 20 foot storage building along with all of its contents between July 3 and July 18. The building was...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman dies in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – A woman died Friday following a crash in Anderson. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle hit on its side by a car. The crash caused the vehicle with the woman to hit another car at the scene, […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

‘Pretty bad incident’: Tainted gasoline reported in NC

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — We are investigating reports of tainted gas being sold in the Triad. A FOX8 viewer sent us an email about a vehicle breaking down after a fill-up at the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville. People showing up Wednesday were being told the station is out of gas. A State […]
WSPA 7News

Wanted minor arrested following shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WPSA) – Police arrested a wanted teenager Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened on Father’s Day in Laurens. We previously reported the shooting happened on June 19 in the Jersey Street area of the city. According to the Laurens Police Department, police along with...
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy