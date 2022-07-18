ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Jocelina Joiner
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1TiG_0gjiTofh00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

Onions sold in 5 states recalled for possible listeria contamination

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YftGv_0gjiTofh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4tf7_0gjiTofh00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

John Deere lawn tractors recalled for crash hazard

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Blood coming from Florida condo leads police to 3 bodies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said. Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported blood coming from inside a condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums, according to the West Palm Beach Police Dept. Officers responded and found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WATE

Three dead in intersection car wreck on Old Emory Road

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people died after a multivehicle accident Friday, July 22 at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The Anderson County police reported the crash scene in the Claxton community. According to the TDOT...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WATE

Inspection finds lack of hand-washing at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the nearly-failing score is in Knoxville. Nearly a dozen violations were found during the inspection. The grade is a 73 at Tonita’s Sazon, it’s on Ray Mears Blvd, in an office park called the Courts. A grade below 70 is considered a failure.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI investigating after violent West Tennessee arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a violent arrest from Oakland, Tennessee after going viral. It started as a traffic stop and turned into a whole lot more after police said Brandon Calloway refused to pull over. They chased him to his family’s home, where things only got worse. Fayette […]
OAKLAND, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
WATE

Road closures coming to Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is bringing awareness to the upcoming road construction that will effect traffic on Monday, July 25. One lane will be closed in at the intersection of Chapman Highway (State Route 71/US 441) and Pleasant Hill Road in Sevier County. TDOT...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Foodsafety#Blueberries#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra#Manuf
WATE

Eastman: Both iodine and methyl iodide released after outage

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Friday morning confirmed a power outage at the manufacturing site at 10:58 a.m. Viewers began to flood News Channel 11’s phone and inbox with calls and messages raising concerns surrounding a purple vapor that appeared to be rising from the Eastman facility. Over an hour later at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WATE

Homes evacuated, trees down amid flooded areas in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms with heavy rain have caused flooded roads, downed trees and powerlines as well as power outages in greater parts of Anderson County. Some homes were also evacuated due to flooding. The City of Clinton and the City of Oak Ridge are efforting to...
WATE

Four arrested in theft of family van, wheelchair after Smokies game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been arrested in the case of a family van and wheelchair that was stolen after a Tennessee Smokies game. The Millsaps family was leaving a Smokies game on July 15 around 11 p.m. when their van had to be left on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike after it had overheated. When Wesley Millsaps returned to fix the van, it was gone according to a police report. The van was adapted to accommodate their son Mason, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. It also contained his specialized stroller chair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Powell area residents recall damage from Wednesday’s storm

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents in the Broadacres neighborhood are cleaning up what the Wednesday night storm left behind, making it an overall team effort. Some came together to clear roadways that didn’t even affect them. After a recent storm that also left trees down, Ken Lolow said he saw the how everyone came together and was inspired to do the same after this storm.
POWELL, TN
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy