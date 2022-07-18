Stocks rise on Wall Street after profit reports from banks

Markets FILE - Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street ahead of another busy week of earnings from U.S. companies. Banks were among the winners in the early going Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is ticking higher on Monday to kick off a week full of updates on the two things that set stock prices: how much profit companies are making and where interest rates are heading.

The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in midday trading, on pace for another gain after it broke a five-day losing streak at the end of last week. Stocks of oil companies were leading the way after crude prices rose, while Goldman Sachs rallied after reporting better profit for the spring than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145 points, or 0.5%, at 31,433, as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.

Markets have been lurching mostly lower for weeks on worries that the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world will slam the brake too hard on the economy in hopes of bringing down high inflation. If they’re too aggressive with their interest-rate hikes, they could cause a recession.

But some on Wall Street are seeing signs for at least temporary optimism. Oil prices have come off their highs, though they rose about 4% Monday. A key report released last week also indicated expectations are easing for inflation among households. That could prevent a more vicious cycle from taking root and ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve.

Expectations have come down for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week. Traders are now betting on less than a one-in-three chance for a monster hike of a full percentage point, with the majority favoring a 0.75 percentage point increase. As recently as Thursday, the heavy bet was on a hike of a full point.

Economists at Goldman Sachs are among those forecasting a 0.75-point increase, which would match last month's hike. They cited in particular the softening of inflation expectations after Chair Jerome Powell said last month that the Fed pays close attention to them.

Across the Atlantic Ocean later this week, investors expect the European Central Bank on Thursday to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to combat inflation. Many investors expect an increase of 0.25 percentage points, “but more is not unthinkable," economists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

Interest rates are one of the two main levers that set prices for stocks. The other is corporate profits, which are under threat given high inflation and slowdowns in parts of the economy. For the moment, at least, analysts are still forecasting continued growth.

Earnings season kicked off last week, and banks have dominated the early part of the schedule for reporting how much they earned from April through June.

Goldman Sachs was among the latest to report, and it rallied 2.8% after its profit and revenue were better than analysts expected. Synchrony Financial rose 2.2% after it likewise topped forecasts for profit and revenue.

Bank of America added 0.2% even though it fell short of analysts' profit expectations. Despite all the worries about a possible recession, Bank of America said its customers' spending and deposits remain strong.

IBM is set to report its results after trading closes for the day. Johnson & Johnson, American Airlines and Tesla are all scheduled to follow later in the week.

In markets overseas, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 2.7% after Chinese media reported that some stalled real estate projects had resumed construction after buyers threatened to stop their mortgage payments. The Shanghai Composite index added 1.6%.

Stocks also rose across much of the rest of Asia and Europe, with Germany's DAX returning 0.6%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.00% from 2.96% late Friday. The two-year yield, which rose to 3.19%, is still above the 10-year yield. Some investors see that as an ominous sign that could presage a recession in a year or two.

Underscoring such worries are how some parts of the economy have already slowed because of the Fed's rate hikes.

The housing market in particular has felt the effect of more expensive mortgage rates. A measure of sentiment among home builders relesed Monday weakened more than economists expected and sank to its lowest level in more than two years.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.