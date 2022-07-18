ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline

By Inside Edition Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA four-year-old boy from Iowa died after a tree fell on him during a visit to Colorado on July 15. Several children were using a slackline or zipline when one of the trees it was anchored to broke way and...

Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado

On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
