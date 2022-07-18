ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Extremely Rare Orange Lobster Saved From Becoming Dinner by Red Lobster Employees

By Deborah Hastings
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bright orange lobster did not land in hot water thanks to some alert and kind employees at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida. The Cheeto-colored crustacean arrived in a shipment...

