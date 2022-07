If you are a Walt Disney World foodie, you know that some dining experiences on property are rarely done, and usually only for special occasions. You also know that one dining experience is so exclusive that many people may never do it in their whole lives — dine at Victoria & Albert’s. Victoria & Albert’s is located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and truly brings the opulence of the hotel into the dining room. The restaurant designs tasting menus specific to each Guest and, for an extra fee, will design the tasting menu to be paired with delicious glasses of wine. Guests can also choose to dine in the regular dining room or try to get a sought-after Chef’s Table.

