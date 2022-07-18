WR Ryan Switzer retires

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15)confirmed his retirement Monday on Twitter. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game,” his retirement message states. Switzer last saw playing time in 2019, his second year spent with the Steelers. Over the course of that 25-game stretch, he made 44 catches for 280 yards while playing a depth role on offense. Prior to that, in 2017, he played sparingly for the Cowboys.

Switzer is best known, of course, for his work in the return game. He totalled nearly 1,400 yards on kick returns (averaging just under 22 yards per runback), adding his lone special teams touchdown on a punt return.

The UNC alum – who holds the rare distinction of being traded twice in the same offseason, in 2018 – signed a reserve deal with the Browns last January, but didn’t make any appearances with them. There was still interest in him this offseason as well, as he visited the Panthers in April. The fact that he was unable to land a deal speaks to the extent of his injury troubles, which have ended his career prematurely.

“Although my playing days are over,” Switzer adds, “I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching.” With a second act already in mind, he can now turn his attention to a football career spent on the sidelines.