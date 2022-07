MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...

