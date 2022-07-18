Amara Skye: 5 Things To Know About Whoopi Goldberg’s Granddaughter On ‘Claim To Fame’

Image Credit: ABC

Claim To Fame is the new competition series everyone is talking about. The show features celebrity relatives who must conceal their identity from their competitors as they strive to win the coveted $100,000 prize.

In the premiere episode, Amara Skye was one of the contestants whose identity was revealed to the audience. The 32-year-old is the granddaughter of The View co-host and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg! So, who is Amara Skye? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Amara.

Amara Skye on ‘Claim To Fame.’ (ABC)

1. Amara is Alex Martin’s daughter.

Alex Martin is Whoopi’s only child. Her father is Whoopi’s first husband, Alvin Martin. Amara is one of Alex’s three children. Alex’s other two kids are named Jerzey and Mason. Amara was born on November 13, 1989. November 13 is also Whoopi’s birthday!

2. Amara has a daughter of her own.

Amara has an adorable daughter named Charli Rose. Charli turned 8 in March 2022. Amara’s daughter is Whoopi’s first great-grandchild.

3. Whoopi had words of advice for Amara before she went on Claim to Fame.

During the first episode of Claim To Fame, Amara revealed that Whoopi gave her blessing before she came on the show. Amara admitted that Whoopi told her, “Be a strong b*tch and come back happy.” In her introduction, Amara noted that Whoopi is a hands-on grandmother. “She likes to call me a lot and make sure that I’m on top of anything that I have,” Amara said.

Whoopi Goldberg is Amara Skye’s grandmother. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

4. Amara believes she has what it takes to win Claim to Fame.

On Claim To Fame, it’s all about keeping your identity a secret from the other cast members. The contestants are able to lie in order to steer their competitors in the wrong direction. “It’s not that hard for me to like,” Amara said. She also pointed out that she watches “a lot of Court TV,” which could help her in the competition.

5. Amara is an artist.

Amara is a visual artist. She has a solo art show coming up on July 30 in New York City.