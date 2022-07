North Carolina-based music and cycling festival set to return. The “biggest party on two wheels” is returning to North Carolina later this summer. Gears and Guitars, a multi-day music and cycling festival, will take place in Winston-Salem during the weekend of September 9-11. The event will feature professional and amateur bike racing, community bike rides, and national live music acts throughout the weekend. Of particular note for cyclists is the challenging criterium circuit around Bailey Park, which draws bikers from around the world.

