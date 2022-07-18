5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Located south of Seattle, flecks of creativity, urbanism, history, sophistication, friendliness and more combine to create the thriving city of Tacoma, WA. Home to just shy of 220,000, this city boasts amazing eateries, the well-known Museum of Glass (which only puts a dent in the city’s exquisite arts scene), cute shops, fun music venues – the list goes on and on. Plus, the Tacoma area is known for its diverse, sturdy economy that’s home to strong aerospace, health care, logistics and technology industries, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S. For residents, this means great career opportunities are vast. Plus, the city is continually working to empower its residents as well as create a more diverse and inclusive workforce and community.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO