July 20, 2022 – – MD Now, Florida’s leading provider of urgent care services, is opening its first office in the Orlando area. MD Now is Florida’s largest and fastest-growing urgent care services provider with experience bringing superior healthcare to communities across Florida for more than 15 years. The Oviedo clinic is the company’s 5th to open in 2022, 63rd overall in Florida, and first in Seminole county.

