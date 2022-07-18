ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National World Listening Day

By micahdixon
 4 days ago

Today is July 18th so that makes it National World Listening Day, so when you have time take a step back and listen to the environment around you.

It can be nature, the rain thats falling from the sky, or the truck that is riding through traffic. Just take a moment to stop and listen and enjoy listening to the world around you. How often do you do that?

Really appreciate the fact that you are able to listen! Think about how beautiful a flowing river can sound, or children playing at the park. The birds chirping in the trees. Take your time and stop for a second or a minute and LISTEN.

Happy National World Listening Day!

