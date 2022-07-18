ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Guitars & Growlers coming to Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer is coming soon to Flower Mound. Guitars & Growlers will open a new location at 400 Flower Mound...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Di Abruzzo Italian Market

Tucked off of Elm St in Denton you’ll find Di Abruzzo Italian Market which hearkens back to traditional Italian markets you’ll find in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Owned by Lantana resident Jack Santarelli, Di Abruzzo is the manifestation of the love of food that he inherited from his parents and grandparents, who immigrated from the Abruzzo region of Italy in the 1920’s.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chickit restaurant to open in Music City Mall in Lewisville

Chickit is set to open at Music City Mall in Lewisville. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Chickit is opening in August at the Music City Mall in Lewisville. The restaurant will be located at the upper level food court in Suite 2330. Chickit will offer various chicken dishes such as fried chicken, grilled chicken and salads. Music City Mall is located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville. 443-949-6052. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/chickit.
mckinneyonline.com

7 Seafood Places to try Near McKinney

Sure, we may not live near the water, but there are still some pretty good seafood spots in North Dallas. We have put together a list of some of our favorites using online review sites to sort out the best ones. Twisted Tails Crawfish. Louisiana spices flavor this seafood stand...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opens in Parker Square

The original owners of The Table restaurant opened a new restaurant concept this week in Flower Mound. Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opened its doors Tuesday at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space. Owner Bruce Wills of Flower Mound said they “wanted to bring some of the same cuisine” of The Table back to Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Mound, TX
CW33

Report says this is the most popular restaurant in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is your favorite place to eat in Dallas? With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to justify going to the same place over and over, but humans are creatures of habit and that’s okay. Whether it be Cane Rosso, Chili’s, or...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitars Growlers#Hitone Guitars
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
restaurantclicks.com

7 Delicious Greek Restaurants to Try in Dallas

Dallas, Texas is known for many things, but great Greek food isn’t usually high on the list. This is a shame because the city is home to many delicious and authentic Greek restaurants. It doesn’t matter if you’re in town visiting the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, the world-famous...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Just Bought Land In Prosper, Texas

San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B continues its expansion in North Texas. This week, the company bought land in Prosper on the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near the town’s high school and parks. The lot size is 19.78 acres, which as The Dallas Morning News points out, is enough space for a supermarket.
PROSPER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Guitar
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things to Do in Denton, Texas

Austin's slogan may be "Keep Austin Weird," but Denton, Texas isn't far behind. This town at the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is a quirky, fun, and vibrant place doing things a bit different than the surrounding area. Home to the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, Denton is definitely a college town with a thriving music and arts scene. Here, you'll find a charming downtown square giving off major small-town vibes, but you'll also find a hopping bar and restaurant scene plus live music and colorful, modern murals all over town. Stop in for a long weekend trip or spend the day here before heading toward the larger cities of Dallas and Fort Worth. Either way, Denton is sure to make you smile.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village development Bowery Park sold

JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it has closed the sale of Bowery Park in Highland Village to Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Company. JLL marketed the 65,477-square-foot premium suburban shopping center and office property on behalf of the seller, Boulder Peak Capital, which acquired the property last year and re-named it. Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Company acquired Bowery Park, located on 6.17 acres at 2570 Justin Road. Boulder Peak Capital still owns the apartments in the development. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Has One of the Most Unique McDonald’s in the World

I am not one to ever turn down a trip to McDonald's. Today I learned a very unique location is not too far away from us. I always stumble upon stories about these unique McDonald's throughout the country. I don't know why I find these interesting. They have one in Roswell, New Mexico that is in the shape of UFO. If you have ever been to Orlando, the World's Largest McDonald's is there which is three floors. California has a weird train station one as well. You can check those out here.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy