2022 Barracuda Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour, DP World Tour player
The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA Tour event to use the Modified Stableford scoring system. It’s also the only PGA Tour event opposite a major championship during the 2021-22 season, and Chez Reavie made the most of the opportunity.
The former Arizona State golfer won his third PGA Tour title at the Old Greenwood golf course at Tahoe Mountain Club at scenic Truckee, California.
Reavie started the final round with a six-point lead and held on for a one-point win over Alex Noren. Reavie, 40, is the oldest winner on the PGA Tour this season.
The event is one of three that is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour as part of the strategic alliance forged by the two governing bodies, and Reavie also earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons.
Pos. Player Score Winnings
2 Alex Noren 42 $403,300
7 Hurly Long 33 $124,875
T11 Harry Higgs 28 $89,725
T13 Nick Hardy 27 $72,458
T20 Yannik Paul 25 $47,175
T22 Kevin Tway 24 $37,185
T26 Bill Haas 23 $27,565
T26 James Hahn 23 $27,565
T26 Julian Suri 23 $27,565
T31 Kelly Kraft 22 $21,169
T39 David Hearn 20 $15,355
T44 Ashun Wu 19 $12,025
T48 Pep Angles 18 $10,064
T50 Ben Kohles 17 $9,109
T55 John Huh 16 $8,584
T55 Jim Knous 16 $8,584
T60 Bo Hoag 14 $8,214
T60 Chad Ramey 14 $8,214
