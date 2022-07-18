ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Letter to the editor: A new senator needed in West Virginia

GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

In the transition away from fossil fuels, the biggest challenge is retraining a workforce for clean-energy jobs. In all...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 1

matt b
4d ago

No Ellen let’s not do that. Green energy is fine however it’s so far into the future to be viable that the trillions the democrats want to waste would do nothing but raise taxes on the middle class.

Reply
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia prepares for special session on income tax cuts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The battle lines are shaping up as the West Virginia Legislature heads for a special session on Monday. This week, Governor Jim Justice announced a plan that would reduce rates for all five state tax brackets, so that all workers would get at least some money back. For how much you […]
INCOME TAX
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Revenue Secretary Talks Property Taxes And Senate Minority Leader Talks Flood Prevention, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice has called a special legislative session to discuss reducing the state’s personal income tax by 10 percent. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Revenue Dave Hardy to get an understanding of what the cuts would mean to the state and the average person.
POLITICS
Government Technology

West Virginia Agencies Impacted by Mainframe Failure

(TNS) — A mainframe failure impacting operations for some parts of West Virginia's government was expected to be repaired by Thursday. The Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Motor Vehicles were among areas of state government affected by a system outage, according to statements released from officials in those departments Wednesday morning. The system initially went down Tuesday.
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

How COVID-19 Testing In W.Va. Has Changed And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice announced on June 2 that West Virginia would significantly scale back COVID-19 community testing programs. This led to concerns both in the general public and in the medical community that the next wave of COVID-19 cases would catch the state by surprise. But as Chris Schulz reports, even with the rise of the highly infectious BA.5 variant, that hasn’t been the case.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians struggling with food costs from inflation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Reserve Bank is meeting next week and may raise interest rates in an attempt to control inflation. High prices of groceries, gasoline and other goods are making things difficult for people around the country and are causing West Virginians to re-think what they buy. Pamela Garrison is retired and lives […]
BUSINESS
Lootpress

Four Constitutional Amendments to be Considered by WV Voters in the General Election

During the General Election this fall, voters in West Virginia will consider four separate and distinct amendments to the state’s Constitution. During their regular session earlier this year, the West Virginia legislature passed resolutions asking voters to consider each proposal. The legislature agreed to place the proposed amendments on the General Election ballot where voter participation is usually highest.
ELECTIONS
GreenwichTime

Letter to the editor: The Blumenthal family business

The Blumenthal family seems to have made abortion its life mission. The elder, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, is running a one-issue reelection campaign promoting abortion, and the younger, state Rep. Matthew Blumenthal, is taking up the cause at the state level. Connecticut promotes a culture of death and nihilism. These are not my values, and I find it hard to believe that even pro-choice Connecticut residents would not be repelled by the marketing and promotion of abortion as just another lifestyle choice.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia 218 closed for tree removal Friday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of West Virginia 218 will be completely closed Friday for tree removal. The road will be closed from CR 17, Paw Paw Road, to US 250 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No traffic will be allowed through during that time. Detours will include CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50) and CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50).
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
GreenwichTime

Connecticut adds more electric vehicles to rebate program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have begun rolling out a wide-ranging new law aimed at reducing vehicle emissions, including adding 10 more electric vehicles that will now be eligible for the state's rebate program. The legislation, which increases funding for the initiative, raises the MSRP cap for eligible...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor defrauded at least seven consumers of more than $5,700 in payments for plumbing projects the defendant would never finish. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales, who pretended to be a plumbing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#West Virginians#Democrat
wvexplorer.com

Lesser-known facts about Coffindaffer's roadside crosses

SUTTON, W.Va.—One night in 1984, the Reverend Bernard Coffindaffer had an epiphany. God called him, he explained afterward, to erect sets of three crosses across the land to recall Christ's crucifixion at Calvary. He would raise them wherever he could and start nearby—in the foothills west of the Allegheny Mountains in central West Virginia.
SUTTON, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus program coming to West Virginia

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – A school district nearby could soon be making the switch to electric school buses. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and GreenPower Motor Company gathered in Raleigh County to announce the new electric school bus initiative. When school starts this fall, Mercer County Schools will receive a test bus for the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is the most-Googled fast food chain in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many of us have our fast food favorites, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and so on. But which chain is most-Googled in West Virginia and why?. Chick-fil-A is the top-searched fast food chain in West Virginia and its neighboring states, according...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia active COVID-19 cases hit a 5 month high

 Active cases of COVID-19 have hit their highest levels in West Virginia in five months. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, there were at least 3,221 ongoing cases in the state Thursday, the highest since 3,339 on Feb. 24. Confirmed daily cases in West Virginia surpassed 480 on Tuesday and Wednesday after […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia hospital to discontinue childbirth services

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center in southern West Virginia say they will discontinue childbirth services later this year. According to Angie Swearingen, COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, the decision was made as part of an effort from Mountain Health Network to realign their services to “best serve the needs […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy