Letter to the editor: A new senator needed in West Virginia

The Blumenthal family seems to have made abortion its life mission. The elder, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, is running a one-issue reelection campaign promoting abortion, and the younger, state Rep. Matthew Blumenthal, is taking up the cause at the state level. Connecticut promotes a culture of death and nihilism. These are not my values, and I find it hard to believe that even pro-choice Connecticut residents would not be repelled by the marketing and promotion of abortion as just another lifestyle choice.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO