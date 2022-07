Thomas Wolf is worried about his young son having to walk nearly two miles to his elementary school in Bowling Green. Wolf, who lives in the 1000 block of North Main Street, voiced his concerns to the Bowling Green Board of Education Tuesday evening after learning that the district planned to limit bus service to students two miles or more from their schools. Wolf explained that he starts work at 5:30 every morning, so his son’s only option will be to walk to school.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO