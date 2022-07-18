ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 sleepers to watch on offense in Bears training camp

By Nate Atkins
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp next week, which will feature no shortage of storylines. There will be plenty of competition for starting jobs and roster spots.

All eyes will be on some of Chicago’s big-name stars, including Justin Fields and Roquan Smith. But each year, there are a few players for the Bears who fly under the radar and can become household names in training camp.

As the Bears head into training camp, let’s take a look at some sleepers on the offensive side of the ball you may want to keep an eye out for this summer.

WR Velus Jones

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While not necessarily a sleeper pick, Velus Jones Jr. should provide excitement to the Bears’ offense this season. But stop thinking Deebo Samuel and start thinking 2016 Ty Montgomery. Like Jones, Montgomery was a wide receiver and electric kick returner in college.

However, injuries required him to play running back when he got to Green Bay. He’d finish 2016 with 1,171 all-purpose yards (348 receiving, 457 rushing, 366 returning) and three touchdowns. Look for Jones to get plenty of opportunities out of the backfield, in the slot, and returning kicks.

WR N'Keal Harry

The Providence Journal / Kris Craig

On paper, N’Keal Harry is the best wide receiver the Bears have. Scouts were high on the former first-round pick, expecting him to become an above-average starter. But, unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to any of the hype.

He’ll make an immediate impact for the Bears as a run-blocker, but with his size and blocking ability, Harry could play a power slot/makeshift tight end out of 11 personnel (1 RB, 1TE). From this position, Harry could bully smaller nickel corners and carve out space over the middle of the field. I’m looking forward to seeing how he’s utilized at camp.

TE Ryan Griffin

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Griffin allows the Bears to run the same concept mentioned above with Harry, simply out of a different formation – 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE). With Cole Kmet being a traditional in-line tight end, Griffin can line up in the slot as a receiver.

The best year of Griffin’s career came from playing in the slot. In 2016, 66% of his catches came from the slot, accounting for more than half of his 442 yards receiving. Look for Griffin to work vertical and either open things up for Kmet underneath or find a mismatch on a linebacker.

OT Braxton Jones

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Although he’s a rookie fifth-round pick, Jones moved into the starting left tackle role during a few offseason sessions. It’s hard to know if this means he’s a future starter, but the coaching staff wanted to see him against the first-team defense.

At 6’5, 310 pounds, Jones has NFL starting tackle size. The question is whether or not he has the technique to succeed against NFL edge rushers in Week 1 of the 2022 season. It’s worth keeping an eye on Jones and seeing how much playing time he gets during camp.

RB Khalil Herbert

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The wide zone running scheme is a power scheme that will allow David Montgomery to take most of the carries and punish defenders. Then, as defenses wear down, Khalil Herbert will enter the game, change the tempo and rip off chunks of yards.

I’m looking forward to seeing how the carries split between Montgomery and Herbert. I feel it could get as close as 55% Montgomery and 45% Herbert as the Bears look to keep Montgomery healthy for an entire season and take advantage of his explosive playmaking ability of Herbert.

Jahan Dotson compares James Franklin and Ron Rivera

Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is finding himself making a fairly smooth transition to the NFL. The first-round pick of the Washington Commanders says his move to the NFL is being helped by guidance from his new head coach with Washington, Ron Rivera. And according to Dotson, Rivera has a similar approach to football and life as his former head coach at Penn State, James Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
