Adam Mazur is the highest-drafted Hawkeye in 32 years, taken No. 53 overall by the San Diego Padres

Iowa right-hander Adam Mazur was selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the No. 53 overall pick. In the process, the 6-foot-2, 180 pound redshirt sophomore became the Hawkeyes’ highest-drafted player since Tim Costo was picked eighth overall by Cleveland in 1990.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis , the No. 53 pick value is $1.44 million.

It’s likely the final exclamation point on a transformative stay in Iowa City. After transferring over from South Dakota State, Mazur was marvelous for the Hawkeyes this past season.

The Woodbury, Minn., native earned second-team All-American status from Collegiate Baseball, third-team All-American honors from ABCA/Rawlings and won Big Ten Pitcher of the Year after his standout season with Iowa.

In his first season as a Hawkeye, Mazur went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts. He allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs (32 earned) over 93 2/3 innings, while fanning 98, limiting hitters to a .178 average and walking just 30.

Mazur led the Big Ten in batting average against, ranked second in innings pitched and strikeouts, third in wins and fourth in ERA. In league games, he led the Big Ten in wins with five, an ERA of 2.59, and 55 2/3 innings pitched. He also ranked fourth in league play in strikeouts.

Mazur registered nine quality starts over the course of the season, including seven consecutive during Big Ten play from April 2 through May 13. During one stretch, Mazur logged eight or more innings in four straight starts. He also tossed a complete game shutout versus Nebraska.

“Yeah, he put himself on the map in the Cape Cod League last summer. And then he came out to Iowa, Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. He throws two different fastballs. He’s got a four-seamer, 93-95, up to 99. He’s got a two-seamer with sink in the low 90’s.

“I think his best pitch is his slider, 82-86, with really good two-plane break. It’s a legit plus pitch when it’s on. Pretty good changeup, too. You know, strike-throwing’s good. And he slipped a little bit in the draft. He had a little back issue late in the season. I think if not for the back issue he goes 10, 15 picks higher,” Callis said of Mazur on the MLB Network’s broadcast .

Mazur is the 24th player selected in the MLB draft during head coach Rick Heller’s tenure in Iowa City. Mazur was instrumental in helping the Hawkeyes finish the 2022 season with a 36-19 overall record.

Iowa finished in a tie for second in the Big Ten regular season standings and became the first team to win two games on the same day at the Big Ten Tournament.

