ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

Iowa redshirt freshman OL Gennings Dunker wins 20th annual hay bale toss at Solon Beef Days

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svNhj_0gjhpiNS00

Tell me this isn’t the most Iowa headline you’ve ever seen!

Gennings Dunker, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman for the Iowa football team, took first place in the 20th annual Hay Bale Toss at Solon Beef Days in Solon, Iowa.

In a way, it was the first real competition for Iowa football this season, preparing their competitive edge for the start of the season on Sept. 3 against South Dakota State . While a friendly competition with a bit of a goofy premise on paper, the annual hay bale toss is a massive competition between Hawkeyes players.

Multiple Hawkeyes took place in the competition, a usual occurrence for the popular attraction. Dunker won the competition with a toss that cleared 12 feet, 6 inches.

While he came short of the all-time record, no other player was able to match his 12 feet, 6 inch mark. Two other players made it past the 12-foot benchmark, interior offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury and defensive lineman Yahya Black in his hay bale tossing debut.

The most impressive performance of the night did not come from the winner, though, or even from one of the linemen. One other player made it to the 12 feet round, 193-pound cornerback Riley Moss .

While Moss is known for creating turnovers and being one of the best defensive backs in the nation , he wasn’t really known for his ability to launch horse food high in the air. That is until now.

While there might not be a direct correlation between successfully throwing a hay bale in the air and football, there have been some Hawkeyes greats to win the competition in the past.

Both Solon native Tyler Linderbaum and former right tackle Tristan Wirfs won the hay bale toss competition, and one of them is an NFL first-team All-Pro. Not saying Dunker is a future first-round pick, but, hey, there’s history on his side!

List

6 items with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Jack Plumb ahead of 2022 fall camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLrce_0gjhpiNS00

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Winterset Loses Heartbreaker at State Baseball

The 7th seeded Winterset Huskies fell to Western Dubuque 4-3 in the opening round of the class 3A state baseball tournament Monday night in Iowa City. The game wrapped up just before midnight. Garrett Kadolph delivered a two-run walk off double off the centerfield wall in the bottom of the 7th inning to send the Bobcats into the semifinals Wednesday.
WINTERSET, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Top Ice Cream Shops in Iowa and the Midwest

Yesterday, July 17th, was National Ice Cream Day, so Google decided to take a look at the most popular ice cream chains across the U.S.!. According to a new map posted by Google, Iowans really love their Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen is the top-searched ice cream chain in the state, but we're not alone. Other Midwest states that also do a lot of searching for Dairy Queen include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. I guess Midwesterners really love Blizzards! Other Midwest winners include Baskin Robbins for Illinois, Cold Stone for Nebraska and South Dakota, and Andy's for Missouri.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Solon, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Football
City
Solon, IA
Eagle 102.3

Photos: Palisades-Kepler State Park

Weekends are for the family. Hiking has become a great way to stay in shape and keep my kids active. This Saturday our trip took us through Mount Vernon to just outside of Cedar Rapids, IA to Palisades-Kepler State Park. Palisades-Kepler lies along the beautiful Cedar River in Linn County. The 840-acre park features river bluffs, deep ravines, a sprawling forest with a large variety of wildflowers, and loads of wildlife.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Radio Iowa

Southeast Iowa man killed in ATV collision with deer

Southeast Iowa authorities have released the name of the man who died in an ATV accident this weekend near Mediapolis. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Treyton Hartman of Yarmouth was driving the ATV early Sunday morning when it collided with a deer. Hartman and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
KCRG.com

West Union makes preparations for RAGBRAI to roll into town

The intersection of 16th Ave SW and Edgewood Rd SW in Cedar Rapids was closed for several hours this evening, after a motorcycle and a vehicle. Authorities are calling the death of a woman in Palo suspicious. Show You Care: Over 200 books donated to Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in crash in southwest Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: Over 200 books donated to Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. More than 200 books from Iowa-based authors were donated to the library at Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District in Bremer County. Legal issues surrounding potential restrictions on travelling across state lines for abortion access. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
momcollective.com

Don’t Miss Rock the Chalk Downtown Iowa City

If you haven’t seen this, you need to. Colorful chalk creations line the streets of downtown Iowa City. These pops of creativity are so beautiful and unique — they make you want to jump inside — like a scene out of Disney movie classic Mary Poppins. In...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Three Cedar Rapids Restaurants Have Recently Closed

It's always a bummer to have to share local business closures. Three Cedar Rapids restaurants have recently closed their doors, one of which opened just a few months ago. Last week, I saw a few people on Facebook asking about La Chamba Mexican Restaurant at 5001 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids. Eastern Iowans were a bit confused because it appeared that the restaurant had closed, but there was no official announcement at the location or on the Facebook page, which has since been deleted. The Mexican restaurant opened for business on March 10th, only four months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Bale#American Football#Ol Gennings Dunker#Solon Beef Days#Hawkeyes
Local 4 WHBF

Become an Iowa substitute teacher July 23 & 24

Local school districts are struggling with a lack of substitute teachers, so to ease the shortage, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License for the state of Iowa. Many people believe you need a degree in education to fill these positions. In fact, anyone with an […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Group rolls back gas price to $2.38 for 2 hours

UPDATE 5 p.m. July 19, 2022: “Republicans’ records just don’t match their rhetoric—Iowa Republicans like Reps. Miller-Meeks, Hinson, and Feenstra all voted against legislation to combat price gouging by oil and gas companies and measures to cap insulin prices,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ryan Thomas said in response to the event. “If Republicans aren’t going to help lower costs for Iowans, they should get out of President Biden and Democrats’ way as they do the heavy lifting.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 4:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th Avenue SW. Officials did not say what caused the collision or who was at fault.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
KCRG.com

Sendoff ceremony for National Guard members held in Tiffin

Families, friends send off National Guard members being deployed to Poland. 80 members of the Iowa Army National Guard took part in a sendoff ceremony today as they prepare to serve halfway across the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke for the first time since Friday, after...
TIFFIN, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Cute New Boutique is Headed to the NewBo District

Get ready for a new place to shop this fall! A new clothing boutique called The Shop is making its way to the NewBo District in Cedar Rapids. The Shop is moving in to 1390 3rd Street SE in the restored Skelly Oil gas station, which is right across the street from Little Bohemia and Tornado's Grub & Pub. The building has actually been on owner Lauri Martensen's radar for about a year now. She told me:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

City expresses frustrations with state legislature over fireworks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A number of fires in Cedar Rapids this 4th of July, according to the city of Cedar Rapids, were likely started by fireworks. Officials estimate the number is around 10. Both council members Dale Todd and Ashley Vanory, who represent the third and fifth districts respectively, expressed frustration with the new laws from the state legislature.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy